DGHS issues comprehensive guidelines to contain COVID-19

The Directorate General and Health Service has issued a comprehensive technical guidelines incorporating all sectors to reopen businesses, other necessary services and maintain health rules to contain COVID-19 pandemic, reports BSS.

The guidelines have been issued to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19. The technical guidelines have been published on the website of the DGHS.

According to the guidelines, all communication services need to keep protective equipment such as masks and disinfectants, and screen all passengers for high temperatures at entry points.

The authorities concerned need to keep the trains clean and disinfect those regularly. Staffers must be educated on hygienic practices to protect themselves from infection of the deadly virus.

Authorities concerned of bus stations must also plan during this crisis, ensuring there are enough protective equipment and disinfectants at the stations and all staffers are aware of Covid-19.

As per the guideline, an emergency area will have to be established at bus stations and all passengers must be screened by an infrared thermometer.

The authorities must regularly keep the stations clean so that the disease cannot spread further.

Similar instructions have also been given to educational institutions.

They will have to give training to their employees in this regard and arrange masks, disinfectants and non-contact thermometer and other equipment.

All business institutions and other establishments also have to follow these guidelines.

As per the guidelines, the people should clean all spaces of their houses and they must follow hygienic lifestyles including washing their hands with soap, wearing mask, gloves and avoiding other unhealthy behaviors.