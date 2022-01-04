Death sentence given without verifying evidence: HC dissatisfied with Noakhali court order

The High Court today expressed dissatisfaction over a Noakhali court for not properly examining the relevant evidence and documents while delivering a death sentence to the accused in a double murder case.

The case was filed for robbery, abduction and murder of mobile phone businessman Firoz Kabir Miron and his employee Suman Paul at Napiter Pool in Noakhali on February 1, 2007.

On March 23, 2016, Noakhali’s Additional District and Sessions Judge ANM Morshed Khan sentenced 12 accused to death and acquitted 10 others in the case.

However, the HC today acquitted eight out of the 12 convicts who were sentenced to death by the Noakhali court.

It (HC) confirmed the death sentence of three convicts — Kamrul Hasan alias Sohagh, Rashed and Kamal Hossain and commuted the death sentence of one convict — Abdus Sabur — to 10 years in prison.

The trial court should not have delivered the verdict in such a manner without properly examining the evidence and document, the HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar said today.

The bench delivered the verdict after hearing arguments on death reference (trial court documents) and appeals filed by the convicted accused challenging the lower court verdict on them.