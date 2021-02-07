Daily demand of imported fruit reaches 1.7 million kg

Imported fruits are now available in all towns and villages of the country. The fruit market has expanded to an extent that you can shop for a variety of exotic fruits even from roadside vendors.

When the price seems reasonable, consumers can pick the imported fruits along with the local ones.

Every day on an average, around 1.68 million kilograms of exotic fruit is consumed in Bangladesh while the retail transactions are estimated at around Tk 270 million, according to import data.

Imported fruit sales dominate the market during September-January, when the supply of local fruits falls.

Emeritus professor MA Sattar Mandal, teacher of agriculture economy at Bangladesh Agricultural University, thinks that there is positive change in people’s purchasing power and food habits. “Growing awareness about nutrition has also influenced the demand for fruit,” he said.

He praised the fruit importers, horticulture researchers and local farmers of exotic fruits for turning the fruit market vibrant.