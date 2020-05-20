Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh evacuating coastal people

Bangladeshi authorities began evacuating coastal people to cyclone shelters Tuesday morning with the aim to shift above 2 million people to safe centers by evening.

Earlier, at an online press briefing Tuesday morning state minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman said people living in coastal regions of the country will be evacuated to shelters by Tuesday evening.

This special precautionary measure has been taken as the intensifying super cyclone ‘Amphan’ is moving across the Bay of Bengal and likely make landfall in Bangladesh’s coastal areas by Wednesday, the minister said while addressing an online press briefing after a meeting of the ministry, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Those being taken to shelters have been directed to maintain a one-meter distance from each other to stay away from getting infected by coronavirus, Enamur said.

“The government has the necessary preparations to tackle Amphan that is likely to make landfall around 6am on Wednesday,” he said.

A total of 12,078 shelter centres have been prepared in coastal areas which have the capacity to accommodate 51,90,144 people, Enamur said adding, “For maintaining the social distancing, around 20-22 lakh people will be evacuated to shelters.”

According to the latest Met office bulletin, 5-10 feet high storm surge may hit the low-lying areas of the country’s coastal belt under the influence of ‘Amphan’ and the moon phase.

“Amphan is likely to move in a north-northeasterly direction and may cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during late night of 19 May 2020 to afternoon/evening on Wednesday,” said the special bulletin.

It centred at about 810km Southwest off Chattogram Port, 765km Southwest off Cox’s Bazar Port, 695km South-Southwest off Mongla Port and 690 km off South-Southwest off Payra Port, according to the Marine Warning issued at 12pm.

The maximum sustained wind speed at the super cyclone’s centre within 90kms was about 225 kph rising to 245 kph in gusts or squalls.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal 7. Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar were asked to hoist danger signal 6.

Kamruzzaman