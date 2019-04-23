CPD questions 8.13% growth in current fiscal year

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) officials at a press briefing organized by CPD at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

CPD has said projected GDP growth in FY19 is driven by the growth of the manufacturing sector

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has questioned this fiscal year’s growth estimate of 8.13% citing inconsistencies with various economic indicators.

At a press briefing organized by CPD, on Tuesday—at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka—the organization shared their analysis of “The First 100 Days of the New Government” and “Tracking Electoral Pledges and Implications for the National Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20.”

CPD has also said the past 100 days of government lack effort, enthusiasm, and initiative.

The CPD analysis said that the projected GDP growth in FY19 is largely driven by the growth of the manufacturing sector, followed by the service sector.

The report said that the provisional estimate is considered using varying levels of availability of required data. It is also known that while estimating GDP in Bangladesh, for a large part of the total value added, real time annual data in not considered.

Such inconsistent evidence between GDP estimates and proxy indicators suggests that there is a need to test the robustness of growth estimates so as to have credible policy guidance, the report added.