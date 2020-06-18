Covid-19: total infections cross 1 lakh mark

Thirty-eight people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 1,343, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Three thousand eight hundred and three people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures take the total number of infections in the country to 1,02,292.

A total of 16,259 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.