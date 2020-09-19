COVID-19 infected AG Mahbubey Alam shifted to ICU

Attorney general Mahbubey Alam has been taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.
The state’s chief legal officer was shifted to the ICU of the hospital on Friday morning after his health condition deteriorated.
Mahbubey Alam has been undergoing treatment at the CMH since 4 September after contracting the novel coronavirus.
It has been learnt after speaking to more than one lawyers and legal officials that the attorney general developed fever in the night of 3 September. His coronavirus was detected in the next morning. He was admitted to the CMH that day. Until yesterday (Thursday), his physical condition was stable. He was shifted to the ICU in the early hours of Friday as his condition deteriorated.
Senior lawyer Mahbubey Alam was appointed as the attorney general on 13 January 2009. Since then, he has been serving as the state’s chief legal officer. He is now 71.