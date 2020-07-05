Covid-19 death toll in Bangladesh crosses 2,000: 55 die, 2,738 infected, 1,904 recover in 24 hours

Fifty-five people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 2,052 and the death rate at 1.26 percent.

Two thousand seven hundred and thirty-eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of infections in the country is 1,62,417. The total infection rate so far stands at 19.20 percent.

A total of 13,988 samples were tested in 68 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,904 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 72,625 and the current recovery rate is 44.62 percent.