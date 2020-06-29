Covid-19: Current infection rate 22.5pc, recovery rate 40.75pc: 45 die, 4,014 infected, 2,053 recover in 24 hours

Forty-five people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 1,783 and the death rate at 1.26 percent.

Bangladesh remains the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of that of South Africa and one step behind of France, according to worldometer.info.

Four thousand and fourteen people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the current infection rate is 22.50 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,41,801.

The total infection rate so far stands at 18.96 percent.

A total of 17,837 samples were tested in 65 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 2,053 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 57,780 and the current recovery rate is 40.75 percent.

A total of 1,028 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 36 were male and nine female while 22 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, one from Rajshahi, one from Mymensingh, five from Khulna, three from Sylhet and three were from Barishal division.

Of them, two were between 21-30 years old, three within 31-40, seven within 41-50, 11 between 51-60, 14 between 61-70, six within 71-80, one 81-90 and another was 91-100 years old, Dr Nasima also said.