Covid-19 cases reaching 5 lakh mark: 25 more die, 1,267 infected in 24 hours

Twenty-five more people have died with Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours across the country.

Besides, 1,267 new infections were reported in the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the fresh deaths and infections, a total of 7,242 people died and 4,99,560 were infected with Covid-19 in the country, DGHS said in a press release.

A total of 12,300 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, at least 1,987 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

Currently, the death rate stands at 1.45 percent, DGHS said.