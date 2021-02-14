COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 8 more deaths, 326 cases

Eight more patients died of coronavirus and 326 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure in a press release on Sunday.
As many as 8,274 people have died of coronavirus while 540,592 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
Some 462 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 487,229.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.