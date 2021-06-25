Covid-19: 77pc families in Bangladesh hit hard by first wave: Study

As per the study, in 2020 in Bangladesh, the expected crude birth rate in the rural areas was 19.5 per thousand population, and in the households with returnee migrants it was 33.4 per thousand population.

Additionally, the average family size was found to be 4.7, a figure higher than the pre-pandemic national average of 4.06 (Household income and expenditure survey – HIES 2016).

Shoko Ishikawa, country representative, UN Women Bangladesh, said, “Bangladesh is one of those countries where schools remain closed for over one and a half years although digital learning opportunities for children are quite inadequate particularly in the rural areas.

“Long period of shutdown of schools has implications on child marriage at an increasing rate and economic challenge is forcing families to get their girl children married off. We need to make sure that social protection measures and social safety nets are reaching the families so that they do not need to resort to such measures.”

Columbia University professor Daniel Naujoks said, “The study will help local, regional and national-level policymakers to create better ideas to address the challenges. Our economic and social systems are strained and often broken down being exposed to many vulnerabilities. To address these challenges, we need political momentum to really revolutionise the system and find strong large-scale reforms.”

Stressing women’s decision-making role regarding the use of contraceptives, BRAC USA director Adam Schwartz said, “We want to make sure that women have sufficient tools and abilities to safeguard their health and family planning decisions.”

“Can we build systems and services so that the government and NGO actors can meaningfully improve not just knowledge or access, but actual agency, resiliency and alternatives? I would like to see more studies on what’s really working as solutions.”