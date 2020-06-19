Covid-19: 45 die, 3,243 infected, 1,975 recover in 24 hours

Forty-five people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 1,388 and the death rate at 1.32 percent, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Three thousand two hundred and forty-three people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures take the total number of infections in the country to 1,05,535.

A total of 15,045 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 2,781 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 42,945 and the current recovery rate is 40.69 percent, the DGHS official added.

A total of 684 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 32 were male and 13 female, while most of them were from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

Of them, one was between 11-20 years old, three within 21-30, four between 31-40, ten within 41-50, nine within 51-60, 11 between 61-70, four from 71-80, and the other three were between 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.