Covid-19: 30 die, 2,686 infected, 1,628 recover in 24 hours

Thirty people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 2,304 and the death rate at 1.27 percent.

Two thousand six hundred and eighty-six people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The current infection rate is 24 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,81,129.

Bangladesh remains the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of France and one step behind Germany, according to worldometer.info.

The total infection rate so far stands at 19.49 percent.

A total of 11,193 samples were tested in 77 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,628 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the DGHS said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 88,034 and the current recovery rate is 48.60 percent.

A total of 853 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 25 were male and five were female while 13 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, three from Rajshahi, three from Khulna and one from Barishal division.

Of them, three were between 31-40, three within 41-50, eight between 51-60, 12 between 61-70, three within 71-80 and one was from 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.