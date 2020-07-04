Covid-19: 29 die, 3,288 infected, 2,673 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-nine people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 1,997 and the death rate at 1.25 percent.

Three thousand two hundred and eighty-eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the current infection rate is 22.33 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,59,679.

The total infection rate so far stands at 19.19 percent.

Bangladesh remains the 18th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of that of Columbia and one step behind France, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 14,727 samples were tested in 64 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 2,673 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 70,721 and the current recovery rate is 44.29 percent.

A total of 744 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 21 were male, while nine were from Dhaka, four from Chattogram, three from Khulna, seven from Rajshahi, one from Mymensingh, three from Sylhet and two from Barishal division.

Of them, one was between 11-20 years old, one between 31-40, four within 41-50, nine between 51-60, 11 between 61-70, one within 71-80 and two were between 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.