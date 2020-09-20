Covid-19: 26 die, 1,544 infected, 2,179 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-six people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 4,939 and the death rate stands at 1.42 percent.

A total of 1,544 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 3,48,916, added the briefing.

The current positivity rate is 13.32 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 19.16 percent.

Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of Saudi Arabia and one step behind United Kingdom, according to worldometers.info.

A total of 11,591 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,179 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,56,565 and the recovery rate at 73.53 percent.

Among the deceased 17 were male and nine were female while one was between 21-30 years old, one within 41-50, seven between 51-60 and 17 were above 60 years old.