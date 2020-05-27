Covid-19: 22 die, 1,541 infected, 346 recover, says DGHS

Twenty-two people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 544 and the current death rate is 1.42 percent, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

One thousand five hundred and forty-one have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 38,292.

A total of 8,015 samples were tested in 48 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 346 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 7,925 and recovery rate to 20.7 percent, the DGHS official added.

A total of 281 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 20 were male and two female, she said adding that 10 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram and the rest were from Sylhet division.

Of them one was between 0-10 years old, two within 21-30, two between 31-40, two between 41-50, seven within 51-60, seven between 61-70 and the other 71-80 years old, Dr Nasima also said.