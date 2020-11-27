Covid-19: 20 die, 2,273 infected, 2,223 recover in 24 hours

Twenty people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,544 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

At least 2,273 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 4,58,711, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 13.88 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 16.81 percent.

A total of 16,378 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,223 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,73,676 and the recovery rate at 81.46 percent.

Among the 20 deceased, 17 were men and three women, while one was between 21-30 years old, one within 31-40, one between 41-50, seven within 51-60 and 10 were above 60 years old, added the release.