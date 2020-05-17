Covid-19: 14 die, 1,273 infected, 256 recover in 24 hours

Fourteen people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 328, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

In last 24 hours, 1,273 people have been infected by the virus, taking the total to 22,268.

Meanwhile, 256 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 4,373, the DGHS official added.

Among the deceased, 13 were male and one female, Dr Nasima said adding nine of them were from Dhaka division and five from Chattogram division.

Of the deceased, one was aged between 11-20 years, one between 31-40, two 41-50, three around 51-60, three 61-70, three others 71-80, and one 80-90 years old.

The recovery rate is around 19.64 percent while the death rate from the infection is 1.47 percent, she said.

A total of 8,114 samples were tested across the country since yesterday and 175,408 samples were so far tested, she added.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 276 people have been put under isolation while 74 have been released throughout the country.

Currently, a total of 3,248 people are under isolation, Dr Nasima added.