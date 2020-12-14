Court bans use of ‘facebook.com.bd’ domain in Bangladesh

Following the hearing of a case filed by the authorities of social media giant Facebook against a Bangladeshi firm called A1 Software, a Dhaka court has banned the use of “facebook.com.bd” domain in Bangladesh.

The court has issued an interim injunction against the defendant, along with a show-cause notice, and has asked to respond within the next 15 days, confirmed Barrister Moksadul Islam, Facebook’s appointed lawyer in Bangladesh for the case.

The next hearing date has been set on March 9, 2021, Barrister Moksadul informed.

On November 22, Facebook filed a lawsuit against A1 Software Limited and one SK Shamsul Islam with the Dhaka District Judge’s Court, seeking a ban on the operations of A1’s “facebook.com.bd” domain, as well as USD 50,000 in compensation.