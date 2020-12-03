Church & Society: New archbishop leads Bangladesh’s Dhaka Archdiocese

New archbishop leads Bangladesh’s Dhaka Archdiocese

Archbishop Bejoy Nicephorus D’Cruze of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate congregation was installed as the new archbishop of Dhaka at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Bangladesh’s capital city on Nov. 27. About 500 people, mostly Catholics, attended a Mass and reception program that also served as an opportunity to thank Holy Cross Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario, archbishop of Dhaka from 2011-20.

Photos by Piyas Biswas for UCA News