CHRD statement on indictment of Pinaki Bhattacharya and Mushfiqul Fazal Ansary

[The fascist Government of Bangladesh has continued to persecute peaceful dissidents, in spite of pressure and appeals from US, UN, and many countries and rights organisations. Extra judicial killings, enforced disappearances, beating to death by the government party goons, police atrocities, false court cases, even intimidation, aggression, prison and harassment of the uninvolved relatives of the accused, including children, etc. are the commonly used methods of oppression and suppression of the dissidents. In this grim atmosphere of fear and gross abuse of human rights and democratic rights, it was reported on November 17, 2022, that Dr. Pinaki Bhattacharya, a physician, writer and online activist now residing in Paris, Mushfiqul Fazal Ansary, a reputed diplomatic, White House and U.S. State Department correspondent in Washington D.C., were indicted in Dhaka under the draconian Digital Security Act (DSA) on charges of “conspiracy and tarnishing the image of Bangladesh.” The Bangladesh government’s claim is that the police will soon issue arrest warrants against them through Interpol.

In view of the above abuses, the Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy in Bangladesh (CHRD Bangladesh) has issued a statement in support of the people of Bangladesh, and appealing to all, who are concerned about human rights and democracy in Bangladesh. The statement has been written by Ahmad U. Shihab , member of the Advisory Board, and issued by Sabria Chowdhury Balland , Executive Director, CHRD Bangladesh. Copies to relevant authorities and rights organisations have been sent. Please see the statement as follows:]



The Draconian Digital Security Act Applied Randomly Against The Critics Of The Authoritarian Regime In Bangladesh



November 19, 2022



