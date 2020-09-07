Chinese embassy ‘regrets’ sending gift to Khaleda on her ‘fake’ birthday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) raised the issue with the Chinese embassy in Dhaka when they came to know about it, the source told UNB.

A diplomatic source said the Chinese embassy informed the MoFA that it was a ‘mistake on their part’ because they did not do any research on it and did not understand the sensitivity of the matter.

The Chinese embassy expressed ‘apology’ for it and assured that they will take care of it, said the source.