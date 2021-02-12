China in close discussion with Bangladesh over Covid-19 vaccine assistance: Ambassador Li Jiming

China is now in close discussion with Bangladesh over coronavirus vaccine assistance, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming today.

“China just announced to provide 10 million Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries through the COVAX initiative,” said the ambassador in a video message marking the Chinese New Year.

Bangladesh launched a massive countrywide vaccination drive on Feburary 7. The government received five million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, procured from the Serum Institute of India, last month.

India also gifted two million doses of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last week ordered reducing the age limit from 55 years to 40 to get registered for vaccination to expand and accelerate the drive.