Chattogram ease into final: Will face Gemcon Khulna on Friday

After conceding 210 runs in the first qualifier against Gemcon Khulna, Gazi Group Chattogram’s bowlers bounced back and dismissed Beximco Dhaka for just 116 to set up a comfortable seven-wicket win and reach the final of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup yesterday.

It was a walk in the park for in-form Chattogram batsmen as Liton Das continued his fine form and top-scored with 40. Soumya Sarkar also got a start and added 44 with Liton for the opening wicket, but the left-hander was run out after scoring 27.

Skipper Mohammad Mithun added 34 as Chattogram reached the target in the last over of the innings. Chattogram will face Gemcon Khulna in the final on December 18.

It was rather a disappointing show from Dhaka’s point of view as Mushfiqur Rahim’s men were unable to put up any sort of fight to defend the small total.

Dhaka had come up with a different approach after electing to bat and surprisingly opted for Muktar Ali to open the innings as a pinch-hitter alongside Sabbir Rahman. That mean Naim Sheikh, who struck a hundred at the top few games back, had to drop down.

But the ploy did not work and Dhaka lost both openers, Muktar (7) and Sabbir (11), early and were left struggling on 19 for two inside four overs.

Naim, who came at number three, also failed after scoring twelve as Nadif Chowdhury took a brilliant catch while running forward followed by a miscued slog off the bowling of left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan.

Once again, the pressure was on skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (25) and Yasir Ali to re-build the innings. But that would not prove to be the case yesterday as Mushfiqur fell victim to yet another brilliant piece of fielding, this time by Rakibul at the deep.

Dhaka never looked capable of a comeback since then, losing wickets at regular intervals as Mustafizur Rahman at his very best made life difficult for the batting side.

The left-arm seamer even broke the stumps when he bowled Nasum Ahmed with a fiery delivery and ended with figures of three for 32 from four overs. He now sits comfortably top of the wicket-takers’ list with 21 scalps.

Yasir and Al Amin scored twenties but it was never going to be enough to help Dhaka post a fighting total. Apart from Mustafizur, another left-arm seamer, Shoriful, bagged two wickets for Dhaka.