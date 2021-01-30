Chattogram city election: Once upon a time there was an election commission

Awami League complained that the MA Aziz commission had added 12 million (1.20 crore) fake voters to the voters list in preparation for a staged election. But they weren’t able to hold the election and were forced to resign in face of a movement. The KM Nurul Huda commission will one day have to answer why they failed to hold a credible election, even with a proper voters’ list.

The present commission has just one more year in office. The Chattogram city corporation election was a big test for them. After the ongoing pourashava election, the UP elections are to be held. If we had a time machine to take us past 15 February 2022, we would see the people looking back at an election graph where, headed by KM Nurul Huda, the election commission with the commissioners – Mahbub Talukdar, Rafiqul Islam, Begum Kabita Khanam and Brigadier Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury – have repelled the voters from voting rather than encouraging them. They broke their pledge to protect the people’s right to vote. They failed to keep their commitment to the nation.

Surely the deeds of the Nurul Huda commission will be recorded in the annals of Bangladesh’s election history. I request the honourable members of the commission to give a thought to how their successors in the future will view these records – with pride or with shame?

* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at sohrabhassan55@gmail.com.

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir