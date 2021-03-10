CCDM eying league restart in May-June

Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) are looking to get domestic cricket back on track with the national league during an available window in May-June, CCDM chairman Kazi Inam told the media today.

The Dhaka Premier League halted in mid-March last year due to coronavirus pandemic and the BCB have not been able to get the league to restart, although they arranged for domestic tournaments like BCB President’s Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup last year before hosting West Indies in Jan-Feb.

“Our main concern is for the players with 200 players participating. For many players, this is the main category to earn bread and butter with many not even playing first-class cricket. Having considered such things, we have thought of finding a time where we can hold a tournament with the national team players included.”

The league was discontinued till now, but CCDM chairman reiterated that contracts of last season with the national players will hold as they look to continue while the tournament format may be converted to T20s in order to finish quickly.

“The contracts with national team players were signed last year. The clubs have also provided some salaries to the cricketers. So we are discussing with the clubs in regards to such matters.