Casino kingpins Samrat, Shamim at leisure in BSMMU cabins

Speaking to Prothom Alo, BSMMU cardiology department chairman Chowdhury Meskat Ahmed said Samrat could not be released due to his irregular heartbeats.

Earlier, one day into his jail on 6 October, Samrat was sent to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases. He was sent back to the jail after one week after this move was strongly criticised

Dhaka South unit Jubo League president Ismail Hossain alias Samrat was detained from Chauddagram of Cumilla on 6 October 2019.

Cases were filed against him, one under the firearms act and another under the narcotics control act. The Anti-Corruption Commission also filed a case against him for amassing wealth from undeclared sources.

Contractor GK Shamim has been in jail since 5 April 2019. He has been staying in the hospital for the last two months. Sources said there had been lobbying from a high level to send him to hospital.