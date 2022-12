A fire that broke out on a Saintmartin Paribahan bus at Banglamotor in the capital tonight has been brought under control.

The fire broke out at 9:28pm and spread to an adjacent godown, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Four firefighting units service went to the spot and brought the fire under control at 10:05pm, he said.

There were no reports of any casualty, he added.

The cause behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.