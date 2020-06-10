Bullet-hit body of missing man recovered near Jessore border

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keep a vigil near India-Bangladesh fencing border during a patrol ahead of India’s 70th Republic Day celebration at Lankamura village, on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital of northeastern state of Tripura on January 24, 2019 AFP

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police on Wednesday recovered the bullet-hit body of a man from Ichhamati River near Phanchbhulot border of Sharsha upazila in Jessore.

The deceased was identified as Shariful, 30, son of Ishhak Ali of Agrabhulot village.

Badrul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sharsha police station, said that Shariful had been missing since Sunday.

Locals spotted the body in the morning in the river near the Indian border. On information, BGB recovered the body around 10am.

The body was sent to Jessore General Hospital for an autopsy, said the OC adding that Shariful used to bring cattle from India.

“We primarily suspect that Shariful was shot dead for intruding into the Indian border. However, we will further investigate the incident,” said the OC.