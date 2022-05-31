Building Padma Bridge with own funds brightened Bangladesh’s image: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana pose for a photo on Padma Bridge on December 31, 2021.Photo: Facebook page of Sajeeb Wazed

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government’s move to self-finance Padma Bridge has brightened Bangladesh’s image globally.

“Such a bold decision has also boosted self-confidence and mental strength of the nation,” she said while addressing the Army Selection Board 2022 held at Multipurpose Complex at Army Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim brief the media after the programme.

The premier said that the World Bank abruptly stopped financing the Padma Bridge construction without holding a board meeting and based on false accusations of corruption, which were later proven baseless.

The prime minister lauded the significant role the armed forces is playing in building infrastructures of the country.

The PM said the leadership of Bangladesh Army has been given to capable, skilled, fit and patriotic officers so that the force can contribute significantly in building a modern, developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

In this connection, she recalled the speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the first President Parade in Bangladesh Military Academy where he had directed the army officers to be honest, courageous and disciplined.

“The officers who have succeeded in various activities in their army career have to be considered while giving promotions,” she advised.

Hasina said modern arms and equipment are essential for making the army stronger, time befitting and a capable force.

Keeping this in mind, Bangabandhu undertook various initiatives soon after the independence to make Bangladesh Army as the force of the people.

She mentioned that her government has given highest importance to safeguard country’s sovereignty and has included state-of-the art modern and time-befitting war equipment in the army to keep pace with the developed world.

As part of the efforts for continuous development of the Army, she said, the government has formed three brigades at different formations, and 58 units have been established, while nine organisations have been reorganised, she said.

Hasina said, Sheikh Russel Cantonment has been constructed at Mawa-Jazira ends of the Padma Bridge, while works of constructing new Cantonments at Mithamoin, Rajbari and Trishal are progressing.

PM’s Security Adviser Major General (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Senior Secretary of the Defence Ministry Golam Md Hashibul Alam, were present, among others.