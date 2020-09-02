BUET, DU secure 1001+ positions in Global ranking

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Dhaka University (DU) have secured position in 1000+ group in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.

The annual ranking was released on Wednesday, featuring more than 1,500 institutions from across 93 countries and regions.

The ranking is made based on five indicators such as teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income, according to the website of Times Higher Education.

DU got 15.3 points out of 100 in teaching (16 in previous ranking), 36.6 in citation (16.6 previously), 42.4 in international outlook (increasing from 36.6) and 33.9 in industry outcome (down from 40.8 last year).

The university also witnessed an alarming collapse in the research sector, securing only 7.7 points out of 100 compared to 8.8 last year.

DU Vice Chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman said, “I don’t think that a lot of changes can be made overnight in such a global parameter. We are trying to boost our research sector and already have taken some special plans to turn it into a world class one.”

University of Oxford of United Kingdom topped the list for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, University of California, Berkeley, Yale University, Princeton University and University of Chicago.