‘Budget needed to unveil massive reform plan’

The national budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 has been a routine one.

It has included a higher target and unnecessary big projects on foreign credit. Over the last one decade, the budget has been framed in this way.

But currently there is a question of survival in the competitive world.

Now it would not be possible to make rapid progress without reforms.

There is no consistency between income and expenditure in the proposed budget. The finance minister himself has said this year’s budget has been prepared for expenditure, and where the money will come from will be taken into consideration later.