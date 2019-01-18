BSF shoots Bangladeshi to death along Thakurgaon border

A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) inside Indian territory along Dharmagarh border in Ranishankail upazila early Friday.

The deceased is Jahangir Alam Raju, 21, son of Badsha Mia, a resident of Shahanabad village in the upazila.

Locals said BSF members of Sripur camp opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi nationals, including Jahangir, around 4:00am while they were standing near border pillar no. 374/2.

Jahangir died on the spot while the others managed to flee.

Lt Col Tuhin Mohammad Masud, commander of BGB Thakurgaon-50 Battalion, said they have learned about the firing. “We are trying to communicate with BSF,” he said.