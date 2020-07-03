BSF shoots Bangladeshi dead along Benapole border: BGB

A Bangladeshi youth was allegedly shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the border area of Bahadurpur in Jashore’s Benapole early Friday, reports UNB.
The body of Riazul Islam Ria Morol, 24, son of Abdur Jabbar of Bahadurpur was spotted in the morning.
Subedar Sarowar Hossain of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said members of Banshkata camp of Border Security Force (BSF) of India gunned him down.
Locals spotted the body in the morning beside the wired fence of border and informed police, he said.
The body was sent to Jashore General Hospital for autopsy.
They also recovered five kilograms of hemp that was left abandoned beside the body, said officer-in-charge of port police station Mamun Khan.