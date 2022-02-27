Bribes and punishment: How many Basirs and Mizans do we have in ACC and the police?

But in how many cases have they taken action? In the case of Basir, the agency did not file a case on its own initiative, but on the basis of the complaint of former DIG Mizan.

When an ACC official has been sentenced to prison for accepting bribes, what is the state inside the organisation? Deputy assistant director Sharif Uddin was recently fired for investigating corruption. He was investigating the corruption committed by influential people and groups. He was fired without any opportunity to defend himself, while the agency brought allegations of breaching of law against him. Ten Supreme Court lawyers have also filed a writ petition seeking redressal against the ACC’s decision.

The decision of the ACC will give the impression to the people that the agency is not interested in taking action against the corrupt. Instead, officials who will conduct drives against corruption will be harassed and sacked. And the other officials will be served with the message that the organisation is not for catching the corrupt, rather their main job is to follow the ‘rules’. There is no doubt that this will further reduce the confidence of the people in the ACC.