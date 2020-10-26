Break syndicate to bring down prices of essentials

Referring to the rising prices of rice and other essentials, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said that a syndicate is always behind this fluctuation in the market. He also blamed the increased prices on the coronavirus outbreak and the international market. He said that the government has not surrendered to the syndicate and will break it.

Ministers often talk about the government’s efforts to break these syndicates, but the syndicates are never identified. And these always remain out of reach. The more the government declares it will root out the syndicates, the stronger the syndicates get.