‘BNP will scrap repressive laws, including DSA, if it comes to power’

BNP today said that it will scrap all “repressive acts and ordinances including Digital Security Act” if it comes to power.

“It is our clear announcement that we will scrap all sorts of repressive acts and ordinances including the Digital Security Act. It will be ensured that the aggrieved person or organisation cannot file a case in the court without ruling in the Press Council, no matter what is published in the media,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Addressing a discussion at National Press Club, the BNP leader said the party will ensure fair distribution of advertisements to make the media self-sufficient. Besides, BNP is also thinking of giving financial incentives to the media on the basis of a certain number of circulations, campaigns or TRP, he added.

The BNP leader also promised full implementation of the wage board.

Saying that the whole country is in a “deep crisis”, Fakhrul said, “To save the country, there is no alternative to getting united. To get united to restore democracy, it is our responsibility to take initiative so that journalists can do their job and politicians can also do their jobs.”

The BNP organised the discussion titled “Mass media control law in killing of democracy: Bangladesh perspective”. BNP leader Zahir Uddin Swapan presented the keynote paper.

In the keynote paper, the “repressive” acts and ordinances were held responsible for the “poor performance” of media.

In the discussion, Prothom Alo’s joint editor Sohrab Hossain said, “BNP made some pledges but since independence, none of the governments was media-friendly.”