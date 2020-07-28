BNP trapped in circle of ill-politics, lies: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP could not come out of ‘their circle of ill-politics and lies’ even at the time of natural disasters.

“It is BNP’s perpetual heritage to falsify and criticize every step of the government. They could not come out of their circle of evil politics and falsehood even during natural disasters like flood,” he said.

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, said this while replying to queries of journalists at a press conference after Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das paid a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office.