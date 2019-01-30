BNP to publish whitepaper on vote ‘rigging’: Moudud

BNP senior leader Moudud Ahmed on Wednesday said their party will present a whitepaper on the ‘irregularities’ of the 11th parliamentary election, reports UNB.

Speaking at a human chain programme, he also called upon BNP leaders and activists to wage a united movement to force the government to hold a fresh and credible election within the next six months.

“The new parliament which is going into session doesn’t represent people. It’s also not formed with people’s votes. We’ll come up with a whitepaper based on what happened during the election (held on 30 Dec),” the BNP leader said.

He further said, “In the whitepaper, you’ll see how people lost their voting rights in the election as only five to seven per cent people could go to polling stations. The rest voters were not allowed to go there. People had no relation with the election as the government carried out it by the administration, police and members of other law enforcement agencies.”

BNP arranged the human chain programme in front of the National Press Club protesting the start of the maiden session of the new parliament.

Moudud, a BNP standing committee member, said they have got stunned and surprised as the way the election was held. “We never expected to watch such an election.”

Mentioning that they have already turned down the election results, he demanded that a fresh and fair election be held immediately under a neutral government.

“If a free and fair election is held, we’ll be able to see a functional parliament, and people will get back their voting rights,” the BNP leader added.

Moudud said their party must unite people across the country and have its arrested leaders and activists released from jail to prepare for a new election.

“We demand the government quit revoking parliament. Let’s wage a united movement to restore democracy in Bangladesh through holding a fresh election by the next six months,” he added.