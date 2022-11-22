BNP to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said their party’s last divisional rally, in Dhaka on December 10, would be held in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

A letter was submitted to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police authority last week seeking permission to arrange the programme at Nayapaltan, he said at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Even if a tiny little bit of common sense prevails, the government will no longer create barriers to BNP rallies, he added.

He alleged that 96 cases were filed against BNP leaders and workers across the country between August 22 to September 11, accusing 4,412 named and 10,664 unnamed ones.

Besides, 445 opposition leaders and activists were arrested during the same period, Fakhrul added.

He also alleged that the government is filing false cases against BNP leaders and activists and arresting them, getting scared of a wave of people attending the party’s divisional rallies.

The BNP leader also said the government has started implicating BNP leaders and activists in different cases and conducting raids on the houses of the opposition leaders as part of its plan to prevent a massive gathering on December 10.