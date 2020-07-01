BNP slams govt for imposing fee on coronavirus testing

BNP on Wednesday alleged that though most countries are conducting free corona tests across the world, the government has fixed test fee in Bangladesh as it has become a ‘mass enemy’.

“There is no country in the world like Bangladesh where helpless people are starving and going door to door for food amid the coronavirus. But the government has fixed Tk 200 for corona test as it has become a big mass enemy. No corona test fee is taken even in a war-torn country like Afghanistan,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, UNB reports.

Speaking at a programme at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, he also said it has now become difficult for many people like rickshaw-and van-pullers and day-labourers to earn Tk 200 a day. “So, how can they undergo the test at Tk 200? We strongly condemn and protest it.”

Earlier on Monday, the government fixed the coronavirus test fee in an effort to avoid unnecessary tests of Covid-19.

According to it, anyone who wants to conduct a test from government hospitals or Covid-19 dedicated booths have to pay Tk 200 while Tk 500 if samples collected from the home of a patient suspected to be infected with the virus.

Opposing the government’s move, Rizvi said had there been a pro-people government in the country it would not have imposed any corona test fee. “In many countries of the world, even during the British period and Pakistan period, treatment and test at government hospitals were almost free.”

He said the government is supposed to provide free food to people and reduce the prices of essentials at this time of corona pandemic, but it is increasing the prices of different services as it is least bothered about public sufferings.

“It’s an oppressive and blood sucker regime which is taking the advantage of a natural disaster targeting people. It’s a government which has become truly a mass enemy.”

Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal arranged the programme where the families of two BNP leaders, who had been reportedly been made disappeared, were given finical assistance.