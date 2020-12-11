BNP patronises Bangabandhu’s sculpture vandalism, Quader alleges

“BNP always talks about democracy. They claimed democracy existed during their government’s term. Then, how did the extremism mount up?” he questioned.

Quader said BNP created extremism and supported and nurtured militants to sustain in power and wipe out the spirit of Liberation War from the country.

About Mirza Fakhrul’s remarks that the AL government will have to face the trial for violating human rights, the AL general secretary said the talks of human rights don’t suit BNP.

Turning to the AL’s nomination process in the upcoming local government elections, he urged the party men to refrain from sending the names of those who violated party’s decision in previous elections.