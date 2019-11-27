BNP leaders not getting justice: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged their party leaders and activists are being denied justice as the government has established its ‘control’ over the judiciary, UNB reports.

“The wholesale arrest of BNP leaders and activists is now the only way for the government to cling to power. The government is filling the jails by intensifying its move to arrest BNP leaders and followers,” he said in a statement.

The BNP leader said his party colleagues are not getting any remedy to injustice in the court.

The statement was issued voicing concern over sending BNP executive committee member Azizul Bari Helal to jail denying his bail petition by a Dhaka court.

Fakhrul said Helal landed in jail as the court is functioning at the ‘government’s dictate’.

He also drew a parallel between the current government and despotic fictional monarch in Satyajit Ray’s satirical film ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe who governed his kingdom as per his whims annihilating the rule of law and justice.

Fakhrul alleged that the government has continued its misrule by repressing opposition activists and spreading fear among people. “The country has now become the biggest jail.”

The BNP leader said the government is trying to destroy BNP and suppress people’s voice by oppressing opposition leaders and activists and implicating them in ‘false’ cases.

“The jailing of Azizul Bari Helal is the manifestation of the government’s shocking vindictive politics,” he added.

Fakhrul demanded the government immediately release Helal by withdrawing the ‘false and fabricated ‘case filed against him.