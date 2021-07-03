BNP leaders are contacting to join AL: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP leaders from different levels are contacting them from behind to join the party, reports BSS.

“BNP is daydreaming of staging a 1/11-like incident through creating unrest in the country. On the contrary, BNP leaders at all levels are communicating behind the scene to join Awami League,” he said during the regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence.