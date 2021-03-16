BNP leader Moudud Ahmed passes away

BNP standing committee member and former law minister barrister Moudud Ahmed has passed away at a Singapore hospital. He was 82.
UNB adds: Moudud breathed his last around 6:30pm (BST) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told UNB.
“It’s very shocking news that Moudud Ahmed is no more. His demise is an irreparable loss to the entire nation,” he said.
As a seasoned parliamentarian, lawyer, freedom fighter and one of the organisers of the Liberation War, Fakhrul said Moudud was a guardian of the nation. “The people of the country have lost a genuine politician at his death.”
He was shifted to the ICU of Mount Elizabeth Hospital on 9 March following deterioration in his physical condition.
Moudud is survived by wife Hasna Moudud and one daughter. His two sons died earlier.
The veteran politician was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital for advanced treatment on 1 February. His wife Hasna Moudud, daughter of famous poet Jasimuddin, was beside him.
Earlier, he was hospitalised in Dhaka on 30 Dec last year after he had fallen ill due to low level of haemoglobin. He also suffered a mild stroke while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
On 7 January, a permanent pacemaker was implanted in his heart.
BNP Chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kanir Kham said the family of the deceased is trying to bring his body back to the country as soon as possible, but there is no available flight to Bangladesh from Singapore on Wednesday.
He said the BNP leader’s body may arrive in Bangladesh on Thursday.
Moudud Ahmed is one of the founding members of BNP. He joined Jatiya Party in 1985 and served as prime minister and vice president in the government of military ruler HM Ershad.
After the fall of Ershad, Moudud returned to BNP in 1996 and was made law minister in Khaleda Zia’s government in 2001.
Moudud served as the first post master general of Bangladesh after independence.
He was elected MP several times from Noakhali-5 seat and once from Bogura-6 constituency.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, expressed deep shock at his death.
Jatiya Party chairman and deputy opposition leader in parliament GM Quader, Krishak Sramik Janata League president Abdul Kader Siddique and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and Trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury also condoled his death.