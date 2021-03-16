BNP leader Moudud Ahmed passes away

BNP standing committee member and former law minister barrister Moudud Ahmed has passed away at a Singapore hospital. He was 82.

UNB adds: Moudud breathed his last around 6:30pm (BST) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told UNB.

“It’s very shocking news that Moudud Ahmed is no more. His demise is an irreparable loss to the entire nation,” he said.

As a seasoned parliamentarian, lawyer, freedom fighter and one of the organisers of the Liberation War, Fakhrul said Moudud was a guardian of the nation. “The people of the country have lost a genuine politician at his death.”