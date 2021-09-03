BNP conspiring to regain power illegally, says Quader

In his written statement the AL leader said that the Zia-Mushtaq clique seized power in an illegal and unconstitutional manner through the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on 15 August in 1975.
In the process they destroyed the democratic spirit and the values of the 1971 Liberation War.
“Through a long movement and struggle, the spirit of liberation war and democratic values were re-established in this country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu,” he said.
He added that today when the foundation of democratic culture is well rooted in the country, it is shameful for Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to demand restoration of democracy.”
Quader said as Fakhrul stated that BNP’s participation in the 2018 general election was a part of the movement, it is clear that BNP joined the polls not to win but to make it controversial. He added that the election had been most inclusive where all political parties took part.
Quader said BNP and its top leaders have repeatedly been rejected by the people, but it is unfortunate that they blame the election commission for their defeat.
He said BNP was founded unconstitutionally and undemocratically by Ziaur Rahman and the party never believed in democratic values. Zia seized power illegally and established the party in that manner, he said.
Since the beginning BNP has been an undemocratic party, Quader said adding the party tried to stay in power through conspiracies and in unconstitutional ways whenever they came to power.
Saying that the current EC’s term is due to end soon, the AL leader alleged that BNP has resorted to a ploy to make the election of the next EC controversial. He said the next EC will be appointed through a search committee set up by the president.
That is why BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is constantly misleading the nation through false, baseless and fabricated statements, Quader added.
He urged the people to stay alert against BNP’s conspiracy to eliminate the democratic values and unite to resist them.