BNP activists clash with police, 2 cops injured

A group of BNP leaders and activists who were staging a demonstration in front of the High Court seeking Khaleda Zia`s release locked into a clash with police on Tuesday, vandalising a number of vehicles, injuring two cops. Photo: Shuvra Kanti Das

Witnesses said over 200 BNP leaders and activists, led by it its vice chairman Abdullah Al Noman, under the banner of Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Projonmo Dal took position in front of the High Court gate adjacent to the National Press Club around 1pm and staged the demonstration there for over an hour blocking roads around.

At one stage, police asked the BNP men to withdraw the barricade and end the programme as huge gridlocks were created in nearby areas.

As the BNP leaders tried to continue the programme, the law enforcers dispersed them by charging batons and firing teargas shells.

The angry BNP leaders and activists also threw brickbats targeting police and vandalised a number of vehicles.

Contacted, Arifur Rahman, inspector (Investigation) of Shahbagh police station, said some BNP leaders and activists suddenly took position in front of the High Court without any pre-declared programme.

As the agitated leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies vandalised windowpanes of several vehicles with brickbats and sticks, he said they went on action and brought the situation under control.

Arif claimed two police members were injured during the clash. They received treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital, he added.

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Projonmo Dal had a discussion programme at the National Club where BNP standing committee member Moudud Ahmed was scheduled to be present as the chief guest.

As Moudud could not join the programme for his personal business, the BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession towards the High Court and took position in front of its gate amid the thin presence of law enforcers.

Apart from Noman, BNP vice chairman Shawkat Mahmud, Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury and Muktijoddha Dal president Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat, among others, took part in the demonstration.