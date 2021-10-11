BNP, a party with no democracy

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said BNP is now looking for democracy in the country, despite having no democracy within the party.

“BNP alleges that democracy has disappeared from the country. Making such an allegation means shifting responsibility to others,” he said while briefing journalists at his official residence yesterday morning.

BNP is creating impediment on the way of taking democracy ahead, said Quader, also ruling party general secretary. “BNP has no respect for people’s mandate, and that’s why they are remaining far away from the elections. But they are saying democracy is in exile…”

BNP has destroyed democratic values and ethics, he said, adding that the party is autocratic in nature whether it is in power or in opposition.

He said BNP knows that there is no alternative to election for a change of power. “BNP must join the elections for its existence in politics…,” Quader said.