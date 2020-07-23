Bilic joy as West Brom promoted to Premier League

Slaven Bilic hailed West Bromwich Albion’s promotion to the Premier League as one of the proudest moments of his career after a 2-2 draw against QPR sent them up on a dramatic final day of the Championship season.

Bilic’s side will join Championship title winners Leeds in the top-flight next season after a nail-biting Wednesday night at the Hawthorns.

With third-placed Brentford beaten 2-1 by Barnsley and fourth-placed Fulham held to a 1-1 draw at Wigan, Albion finished in second place to secure their return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

“You don’t know how exhausting it was this season. You can’t imagine how proud and happy I am,” former Croatia and West Ham boss Bilic said.

“I managed my country for six years and I said no matter which club I manage nothing will compare. I feel as proud as I felt then.”

On a riveting finale in the second tier, 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan were relegated to League One along with Hull and Charlton.

But the focus was on West Brom, who fell behind against QPR when Ryan Manning netted after 34 minutes.

Grady Diangana equalised just before half-time when he fired in after Callum Robinson set him free.

The Baggies went in front early in the second half when Diangana’s cross found the unmarked Robinson to tap in.

QPR weren’t making it easy for West Brom and the tension mounted after Eberechi Eze lashed a 61st minute equaliser into the top corner.

West Brom’s attention turned to Griffin Park, where Brentford were unable to take advantage as they chased a first season in the top-flight in 73 years.